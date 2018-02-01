A BC lawyer is suing an expert it used in court over fake credentials

A lawyer behind two family justice cases overturned by the B.C. Court of Appeal is suing an expert he used that the courts later found had bogus credentials.

Jack Hittrich claims the cases never would have been overturned if the high court didn’t find Claire Reeves had fraudulently misrepresented her expertise.

In December, Hittrich filed court documents at the Supreme Court of Canada, urging the top court to overturn the B.C. Court of Appeal’s findings – and restore decisions that found a Vancouver man had sexually abused his kids and that the Children’s Ministry had allowed it to happen.

In doing so, he said even if there were errors in Claire Reeves CV, it was wrong to say she “perpetuated a fraud on the court.”

Even though Reeves’ degrees came from diploma mills, Hittrich argued that as long as the court was satisfied she was skilled it didn’t matter where that skill came from.

But now he wants Reeves to pay general, special, punitive and aggravated damages.

Hittrich says he has had to hire a lawyer because he now faces a half-million dollar special costs application from the children’s father, who believes Hittrich shouldn’t have used Reeves as a witness.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

The Supreme Court of Canada has yet to decide whether it will hear the case.