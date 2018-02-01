Surrey RCMP seek missing man

Surrey RCMP are asking for public help in locating a 56-year-old man who has disappeared.

They say Joseph Frigon was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 31, near the 2300-block of 132nd Street.

He is Caucausian, stands 5-9, has a medium build, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has greying brown short hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a black, 2013 Ford XLT pickup truck, with B.C. licence plate HC3 913.