Katherine Heigl joins ‘Suits’ as series regular for Season 8

Suits is coming back for an eighth season and fans will be saying goodbye to two beloved faces, but also saying hello to a new star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl will be joining Suits in Season 8 as a series regular.

Heigl will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt and is sure to shake up the dynamic at the firm.

READ MORE: Why ‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams quit Instagram after Meghan Markle backlash

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an [executive producer] I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl told THR. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

“On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family — I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid ‘Suits’ fan herself,” said series showrunner Aaron Korsh.

“I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew,” Korsh added. “Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt.”

Deadline reported Tuesday that USA Network has officially renewed the long-running legal drama. The network also confirmed that both Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams will be leaving the show at the end of the current seventh season.

Markle and Adams’ character Rachel and Mike are expected to finally tie the knot during the second half of Season 7 before their big send-off, airing only weeks before Markle gets married in real life to Prince Harry.

Adams released a statement on his upcoming departure from the series, saying, “Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live.”

“I’m excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come,” Adams added. “I wish everyone involved the best and am excited to see what kind of trouble they’ll get themselves in and out of from here on out.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story to be told in new movie

Suits stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dulé Hill will all return for the Season 8.

The seventh season finale will also served as a pilot for a spin-off starring cast member Gina Torres.

USA also announced the return date for the second half of Season 7 on March 28, with the two-hour season finale airing April 25.