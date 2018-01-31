Mike Fisher coming out of retirement and returning to Nashville Predators

Peterborough’s Mike Fisher retirement lasted all of six months as he plans to return to the National Hockey League.

The forward announced on Wednesday that he will rejoin the Nashville Predators. The 37-year-old retired last summer after 17 seasons in the NHL playing for the Ottawa Senators and the Predators.

Last season the captain of the Preds led his team to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup final, coming within two wins of the top prize before falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

At a brief press conference, Fisher said he was “all in” to begin playing but stressed he would only play for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

Fisher, the husband of country music star Carrie Underwood, managed 276 goals and 585 points in 1,088 games. He tallied 18 goals and 42 points in 72 games last season.