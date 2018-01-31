Clock is ticking for Ticats on Johnny Manziel’s artificial deadline

The clock is ticking on Johnny Manziel.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, has given the Ticats until Wednesday to meet their demands for a “fair deal,” or else they will pursue “several other professional options.”

The deadline, for all intents and purposes, is an artificial one.

Even if Hamilton doesn’t sign Manziel by the Jan. 31 deadline imposed by his agent, the team will still retain his CFL rights.



Story continues below If you weren’t rocking with me when I was down and out how are you going to hop back on the wave now… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 31, 2018

Burkhardt has asked Hamilton to pay Manziel as much as the recently traded Zach Collaros, who was earning more than $500,000 per season.

The Ticats have reportedly offered Manziel around $150,000 a season, plus incentives.