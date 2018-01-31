Weather
January 31, 2018 11:18 am

WATCH: Rare super blue blood moon lights up BC sky

By Online News Producer  Global News

Wed. Jan. 31: A rare super blue blood moon lit up the B.C. sky on Wednesday. Although if you weren't up early, you would have missed it.

It was a spectacular sight over B.C. Wednesday but only if you were up early enough to see it.

A super blue blood moon, which included a total lunar eclipse, was visible early Wednesday morning creating a stunning display.

This hasn’t occurred in 35 years.

Some areas of B.C. could not see it due to the cloud cover but others had a clear view of the rare sight.

According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse in North America won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019, which also happens to be a supermoon.

— With files from Adam Frisk

 

