2nd Hamilton industrial fatality in a week

The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial fatality in Hamilton and it’s the second such incident in a week.

The latest incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 30 at North American Tillage Tools at 460 Sherman Ave. N.

The ministry says the cause has not been determined and the man’s name has not been released.

Published reports say it was a man in his 50s.

North American Tillage Tools provides agricultural and landscaping disc blades and related products.

The other death was Thursday Jan. 26, when two men were overcome while in the tanker portion of a tanker truck at Toronto Tank Lines at 500 Eastport Dr.

The Hamilton Fire Department’s confined space rescue team was dispatched.

One man was taken to hospital, but 27-year-old Kalvin Richards died.

At the time, the fire department said the tanker had contained canola oil “blanketed” in nitrogen.

Toronto Tank Lines transports and stores food grade liquids, industrial chemicals and specialty oils and waxes.

Both deaths are being investigated by the Ministry of Labour and the coroner’s office.