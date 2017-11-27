Inquest into death of St. Thomas man who died on the job more than three years ago set for February

More than three years after a St. Thomas man died, the province says an inquest will be held into his death.

Brian Daniel, 55, was killed on July 2, 2014, while working on a road construction project on Highway 3 in St. Thomas.

The mandatory inquest will begin on Feb. 5, 2018, in St. Thomas, and is expected to last four days. Eight witnesses are expected to speak. The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s death and may result in recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Daniel had been directing traffic at the Burwell Road overpass when he was struck by a pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old male driver of the truck was charged with dangerous driving causing death.