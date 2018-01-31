Halifax man facing multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself in leg
Quite literally adding insult to injury, a 30-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of firearms-related charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
Halifax Regional Police say their officers heard what they thought was a gunshot at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Uniacke Street and Olympic Court. The members saw a vehicle speeding away, but were unable to stop it.
READ: Ontario man shoots himself while making necklace out of bullet on Valentine’s Day
Not long after, a man arrived in hospital suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Police say their investigation reveals the injury was self-inflicted when the man accidentally discharged a firearm. That firearm has still not been found yet.
WATCH: 152 unwanted guns turned in for Halifax Transit guns-for-tickets campaign
The man has been released from hospital, and is now facing eight charges. Those charges include possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, careless use of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.