Halifax man facing multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself in leg

Quite literally adding insult to injury, a 30-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of firearms-related charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Halifax Regional Police say their officers heard what they thought was a gunshot at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Uniacke Street and Olympic Court. The members saw a vehicle speeding away, but were unable to stop it.

Not long after, a man arrived in hospital suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say their investigation reveals the injury was self-inflicted when the man accidentally discharged a firearm. That firearm has still not been found yet.

The man has been released from hospital, and is now facing eight charges. Those charges include possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, careless use of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

