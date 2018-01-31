Bill Kelly: Liberals shouldn’t feel smug about Conservatives’ chaos

Conventional political wisdom suggests that when your opponent is self-destructing, stay silent and let the demolition continue.

That’s why we haven’t heard much from the Wynne Liberals in the last few days as the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party continues to implode.

But, if the Liberals think that the PCs’ misfortune guarantees victory for their government this spring, they’d better think again.

Recent polling suggests that, in spite of the Tories’ leadership fiasco, they’re still neck and neck with the Liberals in popularity.

Mind you, there’s still time between now and the June 7 vote and both parties have a lot of work to do to win the hearts and minds of voters.

The Tories can’t say “vote for us and well tell you who our leader is after the election.” That would be political suicide.

And the Liberals will have to load up their upcoming budget in the same way that Santa loads his sleigh, with goodies and treats for all of us, if they want to curry favour with the voters.

In spite of all this voter antipathy, the NDP doesn’t seem to have moved from their traditional third place in voter support, which suggests that we don’t seem to like any of the political options before us.

Maybe John Kenneth Galbraith had it right when he said, “politics is the art of choosing between the disastrous and the unpalatable.”

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News