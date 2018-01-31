Kingston Historical Society celebrating 125th anniversary

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Kingston Historical Society. Established back in 1893, the society has played an important leadership role in the identification, protection, promotion and celebration of the Limestone City’s history and heritage.

Society president Marcus Letourneau says Kingston’s past is easy to celebrate.

“As part of our mandate, we are really interested in exploring the different aspects of Kingston’s history and heritage. We are interested in looking at different people, places and events. Key landmarks, key stories that tell about Kingston and what makes it unique.”

The society’s most tangible possession is the Murney Tower National Historic Site. One of four Kingston Martello Towers, the King Street facility has been part of the society since the mid-1920s.

Graeme Watson, the director of the tower says, “The Kingston Historical Society reached an agreement with the Interior which is now Parks Canada to take it off of the Department of National Defense for the purpose of making it a museum. We’ve run it since 1925. We run the museum inside, Parks Canada owns the building.”

The Kingston Historical Society also holds an annual service at the grave of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, offering a monthly lecture series, publishing articles as well as books and sponsoring the Kingston Heritage Fair.