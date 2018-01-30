World
January 30, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 12:26 pm

Quiksilver boss missing at sea after boat found washed up on French beach

By Staff Reuters

Pierre Agnes is the chief executive of U.S. surfwear retailer Boardriders Inc.

Iroz Gaizka/AFP/Getty Images
BORDEAUX, France — The French coastguard on Tuesday searched for Pierre Agnes, the chief executive of U.S. surfwear retailer Boardriders Inc, after his 36-foot (10.97 m) sailboat was found washed up on the country’s Atlantic coast.

Rescuers were scouring the Bay of Biscay waters off Hossegor, a well-known surfing resort from where the 54-year-old Agnes set sail early in the morning, the local Landes prefecture said.

Agnes sent a message to port authorities indicating that he was delaying his return because of thick fog. His beached boat was later found empty not far from Hossegor.

“An air and sea search operation is underway,” the Landes prefecture said in a statement, adding that two helicopters and two boats were involved in the rescue operation.

Winds were light, the prefecture added, but waves as high as eight feet were hampering visibility.

Boardriders, which is 85 percent controlled by U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital, owns the Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands.

