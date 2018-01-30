No injuries after semi-truck crashes into train in Regina

No one was injured after a semi-truck crashed into a train in Regina at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened on the Winnipeg rail crossing on Ring Road. When emergency crews arrived they found the tractor-tailer was leaking diesel fuel. The train was not damaged.

A hazmat team from Regina Fire and Protective Services worked on the cleanup for hours, which prevented traffic from travelling northbound on Ring Road.

The train was able to be cleared two hours after the accident. The semi was on the scene for four hours.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.