Soy milk is the ‘clear winner’ for plant-based milk alternatives: study

As the trend for following a plant-based diet continues, more people may now be trying out dairy-free alternatives to cow’s milk.

However, although these plant-based milks are often touted as being healthy alternatives to milk, little research has been done to compare the benefits and drawbacks of each.

A new study from McGill University in Montreal has now looked at the four most-commonly consumed types of plant-based milk drinks — almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and coconut milk — and compared their nutritional values to those of cow’s milk.

They found that after cow’s milk, which is still the most nutritious, soy milk was the “clear winner.” They also published a roundup of the pros and cons of each, summarized here.