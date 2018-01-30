Okanagan Beard Festival attracts dozens of competitors

Dozens of facial hair enthusiasts gathered in Penticton Monday night to see if they measured up.

The Okanagan Beard Festival is in its third year.

“It’s a fun and friendly competition,” organizer Tim Tweed said.

While some feel the current men’s facial hair trend should have stayed in the Civil War era, others embrace their chin manes and mustaches and lovingly groom them.

“I use the same amount of shampoo as when I was a teenager,” competitor Dan Bosma said, noting he no longer sports his locks on the top of his head.

Matt Sykes boasted a secret blend of beard oil to care for his.

READ MORE:

Scott Osborne may have joked he sings to his beard and feeds it small babies, but he actually swears by regular trims on top of “love and oil.”

The competitors will meet every month in a different Penticton location until the final event in May.

Proceeds benefit Penticton’s Discovery House.