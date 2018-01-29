Vernon RCMP investigating botched armed robbery

A quick-thinking employee and a panic button managed to thwart an attempted armed robbery in Vernon.

RCMP said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 3100-block of Coldstream Avenue.

A man produced what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash from the two employees, according to police.

“The suspect male didn’t have time to act during this incident as the employee was able to clearly activate the alarm upon his arrival and demands for cash,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “The male quickly turned around and left the business empty handed without incident.”

The suspect male is described to police as approximately 5’11”, wearing a black hat, black sweater with the word Puma on the front, black pants, black and white Adidas shoes, and was carrying a black bag.

Nobody was injured during the incident, but the suspect ran away and has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com