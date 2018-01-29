Water supply in Swan River, Man. dwindling as town looks for solutions

Crates of bottled water have arrived in Swan River as the town grapples with an imminent loss of water due to a break in its system.

A state of emergency was declared in the town Sunday following a “major break in its water pumping and distribution system.”

Water is not flowing from the well to the town’s pumping station meaning the current water supply is dwindling.

Alana Braun lives in Swan River, about 450 km northwest of Winnipeg, and said she’s already noticed water pressure reduced in her home.

She works at a dental office in the town and said it’s closed today along with many other businesses.

As the town works to figure out the problem behind the break, Mayor Glen McKenzie said officials are also working on measures to address a temporary water shortage.