January 28, 2018 3:38 pm

Quebec’s long-gun registry comes into effect Monday

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, Patrick Deegan, a senior range officer at the Shooting Edge, looks through the scope of long gun. Quebec gun owners will have to register their firearms starting Monday as the long-gun registry comes into effect. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Quebec’s much-debated provincial long-gun registry will come into effect on Monday.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux outlined some of the details at a news conference in Montreal this afternoon.

He says gun owners will have a year to register their firearms and says it will be free to do so.

The process is “simple, fast and free,” Coiteux said.

The registry takes effect on the one-year anniversary of the fatal mosque shooting in Quebec City, although Coiteux said the two events are not related.

The province began plans to establish the log after the Conservatives abolished the federal long-gun registry in 2012.

A Quebec judge upheld the constitutionality of the registry last October after a legal challenge sought to block it on the grounds that it infringed on federal jurisdiction.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

