2-vehicle crash in Scarborough leaves man in critical condition

A man in his 30s has been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

The collision occurred between a dump truck and a minivan around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers say that the victim is now in hospital suffering from critical injuries, which could potentially be life-threatening.

Toronto police have not indicated if any charges will be laid in their investigation.

Serious crash involving an SUV and a dump truck earlier at Victoria Park Av & Eglinton Av. Patient was trapped, transported by emergency run to trauma center. pic.twitter.com/MbEfPVYgOY — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 27, 2018