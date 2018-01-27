#TOTraffic
January 27, 2018 11:06 am

2-vehicle crash in Scarborough leaves man in critical condition

A two-vehicle crash between a dump truck and a mini-van has left one man in critical condition.

A man in his 30s has been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

The collision occurred between a dump truck and a minivan around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers say that the victim is now in hospital suffering from critical injuries, which could potentially be life-threatening.

Toronto police have not indicated if any charges will be laid in their investigation.
