Literary classic brought to life in Penticton

Penticton’s Soundstage Productions is performing the musical The Secret Garden based on the 1911 novel of the same name.

Global Okanagan videographer Dan Couch attended one of the final rehearsals of the show that is currently running nightly on the Lakeside stage.

The Secret Garden runs until the 27th at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Performances are at 7 p.m. nightly, with a special matinee at 1 p.m. On Saturday.