Bobcaygeon native Brady Austin named to AHL All-Star Classic

Bobcaygeon pride will be shining at the American Hockey League all-star game this weekend.

Brady Austin, a native of the small village in the City of Kawartha Lakes, has been named as a replacement defenceman for the Central Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic weekend in Utica, N.Y.

The 25-year-old Austin will replace Cleveland Monsters‘ teammate Dean Kukan who was recalled to the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Austin, a 6-foot-3, 234-pound blue-liner has three goals and eight assists and 26 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Monsters this season after signing a standard player contract in the offseason. The Monsters are the farm team for the Blue Jackets.

Last year Austin made his NHL debut when he played five games with the Buffalo Sabres, notching four penalty minutes. (First game reaction)

This is his fourth season in the AHL after three previous years with the Rochester Americans where he tallied 7 goals and 26 assists and 127 penalty minutes with -29 rating in 210 games. He also played one game with Elimra Jackals of the ECHL during the 2014-2015 season.

Prior to being drafted by the Sabres in 2012 (seventh round, 193rd overall), Austin spent five years in the Ontario Hockey League from 2009-2014 with the Erie Otters, Belleville Bulls and London Knights.

The AHL skills competition is set for Sunday, followed by the all-star game on Monday, both at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.