Another big win last night for the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs

The Kingston Voyageurs are moving up in the Ontario Junior A hockey standings.

Last night at the Invista Centre in front of 400 fans, the Vees jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and coasted to a 6-1 victory over the two-time defending champions, the Trenton Golden Hawks.

Rob Clerc led the way with a couple of goals and Josh Leblanc pitched in with four assists.

“We knew we had to come out with a strong first period and we did just that,” said assistant coach Rob Ridgley. “Trenton is a good team. We got the jump on them quickly and deserved the two points.”

READ MORE: Former Junior hockey star in Kingston is giving back to the sport he loves

It was a valuable two points because it moved the Voyageurs into fourth place in the Eastern Conference which means home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

With eleven games remaining in the regular season, Ridgley says it’s up to the coaching staff, which includes Peter Goulet and Mark Major to prepare the team properly for post-season play.

READ MORE: B.C. man who promised Jr. B hockey team millions back in court

“At this time of the season it’s important to stress to do the little things right, even when we have a 4-0 or 6-1 lead,” says Ridgley, who also serves as the team’s assistant general manager.

“We need to do the right things, the right way to win hockey games and that’s the only way were going to go a long way in the playoffs. Were coming along nicely. We need to keep progressing and let the kids develop and get ready for the pressure of the playoffs.”

The Voyageurs next home game is Thursday, Feb. 1 against the top team in the OJHL, the Toronto Lakeshore Patriots. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Invista Centre.