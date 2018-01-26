Weather causing issues in Southern Manitoba

Freezing rain has caused some problems in and around Winnipeg Friday.
Highways and roads were very slippery. Nothing was closed but Manitoba 511 was reporting most area highways as partly ice-covered. Drivers have been encouraged to allow extra travel time and to be wary of conditions.
Manitoba Hydro said the freezing rain was causing sporadic outages, mostly in south Winnipeg.
Hydro said road salt contamination and excess moisture in the air can cause sparks or flickering of power. Crews are working to remedy issues as they become aware of them.
-with files from Jeff Braun
