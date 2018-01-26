Heavy drinkers have a harder time giving up alcohol, study finds

January was the month that many chose to make a lifestyle change and limit their alcohol intake, or give it up altogether.

And while the intentions to make that healthy change are there, a new study by the University of Bristol found that giving up alcohol is a lot harder for some than for others – especially among heavy drinkers.

READ MORE: Here’s how to make it through Dry January

The study, which interviewed 2,928 high-risk drinkers, found that only 20 per cent of respondents wanted to cut down on their drinking. However, when researchers followed up six months later, they found the heavy drinkers were unsuccessful.

“Sadly, although people start with good intentions, our results suggest that something more is required for those intentions to make a difference,” said Frank de Vocht, senior lecturer in epidemiology and public health research at the university. “For people who are serious in their intention to reduce consumption, obtaining structural support, for example by signing up to the Dry January campaign, may help.”

Researchers also looked at why drinkers were looking to cut down on their drinking. Among the key reasons were: to lose weight; to improve fitness levels; to save money; and, to avoid health problems.

However, another 2015 study out of the University of Sussex found campaigns like Dry January to be successful in deterring participants from drinking not just in January, but for the rest of the year.

It found that 72 per cent of participants from the 2014 Dry January campaign had maintained reduced levels of drinking six months after the campaign ended, while four per cent were still not drinking.

READ MORE: Doctors link alcohol consumption to several cancers

When going without alcohol during that month, people reported other benefits:

82 per cent felt a sense of achievement

79 per cent saved money

62 per cent had better sleep

62 per cent had more energy

49 per cent lost weight

According to 2016 numbers from Statistics Canada, 19 per cent of Canadian aged 12 and older (about 5.8 million people) consume enough alcohol to classify them as heavy drinkers.

Men are more likely to report heavy drinking (about 24 per cent, versus 14 per cent of women). And the highest proportion of heavy drinking for both men and women was among the 18 to 34 age group.

Long-term risks for alcohol consumption include liver disease and certain cancers, according to Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guideline. Men are considered heavy drinkers if they have more than 15 drinks per week, or at least one day with four or more drinks. For women, they are considered high risk if they have more than 10 drinks in a week or, or at least three drinks in one day.

Help is available for those struggling with alcohol. A list of Canada- and international-wide resources is available on the Ontario Drug and Alcohol Helpline here.