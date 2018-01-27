This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 27

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

NAFTA negotiations continue in Montreal

Round six of NAFTA negotiations are taking place in Montreal this week.

There are a series of sticking points between Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Quotas and subsidies are high on the list of priorities.

Politicians met with business stakeholders to reassure them that their interests are front and centre.

Unionized workers also took to the streets to demand a fair trade solution that protects their jobs.

Add to that a U.S. president who has been calling for NAFTA to be scrapped, or at the very least, rewritten.

It’s a delicate situation for all involved and there is a lot of stake.

Michel Leblanc from the Montreal Board of Trade joined Global’s Amanda Jelowicki to discuss what’s NAFTA means for business.

Quebec elections 2018

It’s an election year in Quebec, and the governing Liberals have started making their pitch to stay in office.

Kathleen Weil, is one of the voices we have been hearing from.

She’s the MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and minister for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

Weil joined Global News Morning’s Laura Casella earlier this week to talk about her new role and the election year ahead.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée also dropped by Global News studios to discuss the recent string of departures from his caucus and what it means for the future of the party.

Master pianists from different generations

Eddie Bullen came to Canada form Grenada in the 1980s.

He has spent his life performing and has passed on his love of music to his son Quincy.

Quincy is also a renowned musician and actor.

To mark Black History Month, the father and son duo will be performing their Dueling Pianos concert at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall on Feb. 3.

The Bullens shared their story and their love of music with Global’s Amanda Jelowicki.