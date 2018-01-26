ReFrame Film Festival kicks off with ‘California Typewriter,’ an ode to old machinery

Janet Shaw is a ReFrame regular and says she’s been attending the festival for as long as she can remember.

“I know I’ve been coming to the movies, the documentaries at the festival for years and years and years, and I really look forward to it every January,” said Shaw.

Over the course of three days, Peterborough’s ReFrame Film Festival will feature a number of shorts and feature-length films. This year’s theme is “inspiration in critical times.”

“There’s usually a lot to learn that you don’t know about and it’s really, really stimulating, and very tiring too, and such a lot of good things to see,” said Shaw.

The first film showcased was at Galaxy Cinemas and is called California Typewriter which talks about the love some people have for old machinery, like typewriters.

“This year, we’re showing about 65 — the documentaries, they are national and international as well as local filmmakers … films about Canada, about places beyond and also about the Peterborough community,” said Julia Harrison, chair of the ReFrame board.

ReFrame was started 14 years ago by a group of volunteers… today, more than 130 volunteers help make the event happen and organizers say it would not be possible without them.

“For the next three days, it’s at showplace, market hall, and the venue. You can go online — just check ReFrame Film Festival to get the full program.”

Organizers say the festival experience of the films goes beyond the theatre, but it also brings the community together and promotes discussion.

A pass for daytime films costs $35 for adults and $20 for students. To purchase tickets, you can go to the ReFrame website.

