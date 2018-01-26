Scott Thompson: We all know who Patrick Brown is now

For those who didn’t know who Patrick Brown was, they certainly do now, for all the wrong reasons.

Last week, we were chiding how no one knew who Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was.

Today, he is a poster boy for the many “whispers” that have haunted the inner workings of Canadian politics for years.

Perhaps just the first domino to fall in an ever-changing world.

READ MORE: Ontario PCs ‘shocked’ by Patrick Brown sexual misconduct allegations, to select interim leader Friday

Brown will have to answer to his brave accusers while his party moves on, trying to salvage what they can before the next election.

At first glance, it would appear this is Andrea Horwath and the NDP’s best chance at the premiership.

I’m not sure even this is enough to distract Ontarians from the fallout of 15 years of Liberal rule.

This is an opportunity for the PCs, as much as it is a black eye.

It’s a chance to reset a campaign (and leader) which was proving to be underwhelming at best even compared to Kathleen Wynne.

It’s not the mistake, but how you learn and react to it.

This could be a turning point for the next election, drawing the attention the PCs have been looking for.

Especially if they use it to embrace this change we’re all experiencing that is long overdue.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.