As more fowl winter in Montreal, Le Nichoir warns against feeding ducks
The Hudson bird refuge Le Nichoir is warning people in the Montreal area not to feed the ducks, as the organization is getting a comparative flood of waterfowl brought to them this year over last.
Feeding waterfowl bread or rice — which is often a popular choice among people walking in the park — can cause serious health problems in ducks or geese. A baby eating bread, for instance, can develop a condition called “angel wing” which can permanently prevent it from flying.
“For a very long time, people have been feeding birds bread and cooked rice,” said Susan Wylie, Le Nichoir’s executive director. “They always thought they were helping animals in the long run. And it turns out, maybe they’re not.”
The organization suggests that if someone really wants to feed a duck in a park, the best bet is commercially available feed.
