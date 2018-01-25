As more fowl winter in Montreal, Le Nichoir warns against feeding ducks

The Hudson bird refuge Le Nichoir is warning people in the Montreal area not to feed the ducks, as the organization is getting a comparative flood of waterfowl brought to them this year over last.

Le Nichoir estimates it's getting about four to five times the number of sick ducks this year compared with last year. One culprit is people feeding them… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6E6EXW1h62 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 25, 2018

Feeding waterfowl bread or rice — which is often a popular choice among people walking in the park — can cause serious health problems in ducks or geese. A baby eating bread, for instance, can develop a condition called “angel wing” which can permanently prevent it from flying.

What people don't realize — bread or rice can have a serious effect on a duck's health. Recently one fowl brought to Le Nichoir died from having rice stuck in its throat. The organization suggests feeding them commercial duck feed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bZ6eWmlTQo — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 25, 2018

“For a very long time, people have been feeding birds bread and cooked rice,” said Susan Wylie, Le Nichoir’s executive director. “They always thought they were helping animals in the long run. And it turns out, maybe they’re not.”

The organization suggests that if someone really wants to feed a duck in a park, the best bet is commercially available feed.