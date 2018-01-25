Man charged with weapons offences after mass animal seizure calls Calgary property search a ‘witch hunt’

A man at the centre of a massive property search in rural Calgary is questioning why the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Calgary Humane Society had so many resources involved in an animal cruelty investigation on the property Monday.

“They come in here, they act like we killed somebody,” Fred Brokop said.

“You got no control because you’ve got 50 people with guns pointing at you, with three SWAT units with guns pointing at you… I just didn’t understand…”

Dozens of emergency responders were called to the ranch in the southeast — including RCMP, the Calgary Fire Department, EMS and Fish and Wildlife — to assist the Calgary Humane Society with an investigation.

In the end, 40 animals were seized from the property and several weapons. Brokop was charged with 15 weapons-related offences.

No charges under the Animal Protection Act had been laid as of Thursday afternoon, but police initially described conditions at the ranch as “disgusting.”

“In the 31 years that I’ve been a police officer, I’ve not seen such a disgusting and dirty environment to live as humans and also to raise animals,” Staff Sgt. Guy Baker said Tuesday.

Brokop spoke out Thursday, questioning not only the extensive search, but also the way police spoke about his property.

“The animals were in beautiful shape, and if you go down to the humane society and ask to see the animals, take a picture of every one of those animals that they took,” he said. “And then you’ll have the proof that you need to say, ‘Why did you take these animals?'”

As for the weapons charges, Calgary police said Thursday the charges were related to improper storage of the firearms, which Brokop disputed.

Global News has confirmed Brokop pleaded guilty to two counts of causing an animal distress in February 2017. He was given a 10-year prohibition from owning animals. The ban under the Animal Protection Act includes having custody or control of, or living with and boarding of animals.

Brokop said none of the animals on the property belonged to him.

CPS said Thursday it would not comment further on the case as it’s now before the courts.

In an emailed statement, the Calgary Humane Society said “a veterinarian deemed the animals to be in distress.”

“Our findings, executing the search warrant, were that the animals seized were not provided proper means. Charges will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but will only be laid at such time as the investigation is complete,” the statement reads.

