Third time’s a charm: London city councillor to once again push for 2020 International Plowing Match bid

Could the third time be the charm for one city councillor pushing for London to host the 2020 International Plowing Match?

Ward 2 Coun. Bill Armstrong seems to think so, and that’s why he will be, once again, asking the city to submit a bid for the event at the strategic priorities and policy committee meeting on Monday.

He says he’s bringing the match back to city hall because when it was debated back in December, committee members voted to take no further action at this time, but says they did not vote to take no further action permanently.

“I think it’s such an important issue for so many different reasons that I think this council needs to vote on it. Vote yes, or vote no,” said Armstrong.

It felt like it was left up in the air, said Armstrong, and for the community, he believes there needs to be a clear, final decision.

If London can get the bid in by March, there’s still a chance the city could host the 2020 match.

Armstrong says he’s faced some backlash over the idea that having London bid for the match is stealing tourism dollars from rural municipalities.

“I don’t think honestly, we should be trying to drag this event into London and host it in London when it can be put on perfectly well by smaller municipalities elsewhere in our region and elsewhere in Ontario, and it’d be a boon for their economy to host it,” said Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“Just because something is good overall, doesn’t mean it’s something the city of London should be pursuing,” he said.

“Rural Ontario has hosted this event for 100 years, and quite often, outside of major municipalities. We have never hosted it,” said Armstrong. “On their website, it says we have, but that was in Lucan, not London. We’re one of the only municipalities that haven’t hosted it,” he added.

Asked about possible benefits of hosting the match, Armstrong said it has the potential to bring $30-$35 million in economic spin-off.

“It would be the biggest event that London’s ever been involved with. So, again, why would we say no to money, jobs, economic spin-off, and an opportunity to showcase London and the agri-industry we have, and potentially get more agri-industry?” said Armstrong.

This year's event will be held in Pain Court, Chatham-Kent from Sept. 18 to 22.

This year’s event will be held in Pain Court, Chatham-Kent from Sept. 18 to 22.

The strategic priorities and policy committee will discuss bidding for the event on Monday at 4 p.m.