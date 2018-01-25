Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour

Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are taking a bow.

The Sweet Home Alabama band announced Thursday they will be headed out on their final tour this summer, according to Rolling Stone.

The tour will kick off in Palm Beach, Fla. on May 4, with stops planned for Toronto on Aug. 11, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix, Cleveland and more. A final show Sep. 1 in Atlanta will close out the tour.

A number of special guests will join Lynyrd Skynyrd for their farewell tour including Kid Rock, Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band and more.

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album over 40 years ago and released hits such as Free Bird and Simple Man. In 1977 lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, backup singer Cassie Gaines and guitarist Steve Gaines died in a tragic plane crash.

The band reunited in 1989 with Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s brother, taking the reigns as lead singer, touring and recording new albums. Guitarist Gary Rossington is the last original member of the band still performing.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood