Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour

Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are taking a bow.
The Sweet Home Alabama band announced Thursday they will be headed out on their final tour this summer, according to Rolling Stone.
The tour will kick off in Palm Beach, Fla. on May 4, with stops planned for Toronto on Aug. 11, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix, Cleveland and more. A final show Sep. 1 in Atlanta will close out the tour.
A number of special guests will join Lynyrd Skynyrd for their farewell tour including Kid Rock, Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band and more.
Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album over 40 years ago and released hits such as Free Bird and Simple Man. In 1977 lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, backup singer Cassie Gaines and guitarist Steve Gaines died in a tragic plane crash.
The band reunited in 1989 with Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s brother, taking the reigns as lead singer, touring and recording new albums. Guitarist Gary Rossington is the last original member of the band still performing.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
