Vimy Arena sale faces final vote at Winnipeg City Hall

The brother of the late Bruce Oake said he wants Winnipeg councillors to vote from the heart in approving a drug treatment centre.

City council is set to vote Thursday on the sale of the Vimy Arena to be used for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, named after Darcy’s brother who died from a heroin overdose. It has already been approved by other committees.

READ MORE: City committee approves sale of Vimy Arena for Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

“We are all human and we are all in this together,” Darcy Oake, Bruce’s brother, said to councillors. “Just because someone was dealt a terrible hand or has a disease we should reach out with open hands and hearts and give them the help they deserve.”

A motion to delay the sale has been presented by St. Charles Councillor Shawn Dobson. He wants the city to reassess the value of the land to use it as a year-round recreational facility.

READ MORE: Winnipeg real estate agent speaks out about own addiction in hopes of helping others

Darcy Oake said delaying the vote will not solve any problems.

A number of delegates are scheduled to speak for and against the sale of the land.