Hamilton police seize $15K in street drugs including fentanyl

Four people are facing charges after Hamilton police raided two homes in the city.

Vice and drug unit officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Thorndale Crescent area in Dundas Wednesday.

Police seized $15,000 worth of drugs, including a fentanyl-heroin mix, Adderall and money.

At a second location on Parkdale Avenue, police say they seized crack cocaine, prescription drugs, fentanyl and a loaded gun.

Three men and one woman face charges.