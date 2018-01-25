Canada
January 25, 2018 12:06 pm

Hamilton police seize $15K in street drugs including fentanyl

By and 900 CHML
Hamilton Police
A A

Four people are facing charges after Hamilton police raided two homes in the city.

Vice and drug unit officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Thorndale Crescent area in Dundas Wednesday.

READ MORE: Teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

Police seized $15,000 worth of drugs, including a fentanyl-heroin mix, Adderall and money.

At a second location on Parkdale Avenue, police say they seized crack cocaine, prescription drugs, fentanyl and a loaded gun.

READ MORE: Man in custody after Hamilton mountain shootout

Three men and one woman face charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drugs
Gun
Hamilton
Investigation
Police
Seizure

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News