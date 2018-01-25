Second-busiest year on record for Skyxe Saskatoon Airport

2017 was the second busiest year on record at Saskatoon’s airport.

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport officials said the airport handled 1,462,751 passengers during the year, up 0.7 per cent from 2016.

The airport handled 1,484,615 passengers in 2014, its busiest year on record.

The top three destinations for non-stop flights were Calgary, Toronto and Edmonton.

Airport officials also said they were ranked first in Canada in 2017 for on-time performance, the third-straight year they have achieved that ranking.

On-time performance measures how often flights leave within 15 minutes of departure time.

“We are extremely proud of Skyxe’s success in collaborating with all our partners to deliver valued air service options, on time departures and a high level of service quality,” stated a release from Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

Previous recognitions for the airport include most improved small airport in North America for 2015 and best small airport in North America in 2016.