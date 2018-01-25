New poll suggests Wab Kinew’s NDP barely trails Brian Pallister’s PCs

Support for Manitoba’s two leading parties is divided between men and women, city and rural, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.

The poll shows that Premier Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives hold a narrow lead over the opposition NDP.

The poll suggests that Pallister and the PCs have the support of 39.6 per cent of decided voters, while Wab Kinew’s NDP has 36.7 per cent support. The Manitoba Liberals under Dougald Lamont have 13.3 per cent.

The PCs lead by 15 percentage points among men, the NDP leads by nine points among women. In Winnipeg, the NDP are up by close to 12 points, while in rural Manitoba the Tories have a stronger lead of 26.7 percentage points.

Nearly 1,000 Manitobans were polled between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Mainstreet says the poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.47 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.