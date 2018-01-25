Ontario PC Deputy Leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark release statement regarding Patrick Brown

“This evening we learned of disturbing allegations leveled against Patrick Brown.”

“In the interest of the Ontario PC Party we unanimously agree that Mr. Brown cannot continue serving as the Leader.”

“Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defense and due process, but he cannot lead us into an election as a result of these allegations.”

“The Ontario PC Party unequivocally upholds the principle that a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve. We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province. ”

“Our caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on best way to move forward to defeat the Wynne Liberals in the 2018.”

“We will not be diverted from our mission to ensure our strong team can share our message of change.”