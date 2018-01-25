Sports
Kelowna defeats Lethbridge in OT

The Kelowna Rockets took a win Wednesday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Rockets won 4-3 following an exciting overtime goal by Kole Lind, his second of the night.

Kaedan Korczak and Carsen Twarynski taking goals, with Twarynski’s game tying marker made with less than 40 seconds left on the clock in regular play.

Jadon Joseph, Jordy Bellerive and Igor Merezhko scored goals for the Hurricanes.

Kelowna outshot Lethbridge 49-28.

Rookie netminder Cole Tisdale, 15, made his second consecutive start stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced for Kelowna.

The Rockets record improves to to 30-14-2-1.

They play Medicine Hat Friday.

