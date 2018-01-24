Peterborough police warn of ‘death threat’ email scam

The Peterborough Police Service is warning residents about the so-called “death threat” email scam now circulating in the Peterborough area.

The scam involves an email stating that sender has been hired by someone the email recipient knows to “remove you” and that the only way to save your life is to pay thousands of dollars in Bitcoin.

READ MORE: OPP warn residents to be on alert over ‘hitman’ scam emails

Police say the email sender may also indicate they’ve done research on the recipient and will make a “final offer” before retiring after being a hit man.

“He then states he will give the victim the name of the individual who paid for the hit if the victim sends him $2,000 in Bitcoin currency,” said police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist. “The sender will then give the victim all other evidence needed for police to prosecute the individual who paid for the hit. The sender tells the victim that they have three days to send the money.”

If you get one of these bogus #Bitcoin death threat scam emails don't fall for it. Delete it and give us or @canantifraud a call or report it online https://t.co/oVAIZd2Dhb For more info visit https://t.co/mqdMOR2Zqj #ScamAlert -LG pic.twitter.com/AJsL2kylqb — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) January 24, 2018

Police say they’ve received complaints about the email.

“We urge residents to ignore and delete these emails,” said Gilchrist.

READ MORE: Why Canada is poised to become a prime destination for Bitcoin mining

They also advise to not respond to any unsolicited emails and to not send money, virtual currency or otherwise to someone you don’t know or have never met. They also advise to never provide personal information for another person to use.

Police warn that the way in which money is sent via Bitcoin is completely anonymous and not traceable.

“If the victim does send the money, the police are not able to investigate beyond taking a report,” stated Gilchrist.