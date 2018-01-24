Medical condition named as factor in fatal crash on Oxford Street West

A woman has died following a crash on Oxford Street West in London on Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 8:10 (Wednesday) morning, police were sent to the area of Oxford Street and Rathnally in relation to a collision involving two vehicles,” Const. Sandasha Bough explained.

The crash resulted in the closure of Oxford Street between Woodward Avenue and Wharncliffe Road North for roughly an hour.

Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL they took a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bough added that police are investigating the possibility that the collision was the result of a medical issue.

“One driver was taken to the hospital as a result of an unrelated medical condition.”

The woman, who has not been named, has since died in hospital.