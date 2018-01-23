Old Radio Shows 630CHED
January 23, 2018 11:28 pm
Updated: January 23, 2018 11:38 pm

Those Old Radio Shows January 26 & 27

By Radio operator  Global News
Friday: Jan 26

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Moon is Greener Ep. 82    Richard Diamond – Gray Man  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Knute Rockne All America    N/A
Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Leroy’s School Play    Box 13 – Sealed Instructions 
Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – Dangerous Round-Up    Bulldog DrummondClaim Check Murders

Saturday: Jan 27

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – No Living Witnesses Ep. 42    Life of Riley – Riley Waits Tables to Meet Peg 
Hour 2: The Bickersons – Tonsils & Blanche Learns to Drive    Damon Runyan Theater – Princess O’Hara
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Duck Hunter McGee    The Haunting Hour – Up Town Express
Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Capture of Stacy Gault    Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish’s Car Used in Robbery
Hour 5: Escape – Incident at Quito    Have Gun Will Travel – Gun Shy  
