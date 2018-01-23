Those Old Radio Shows January 26 & 27

Friday: Jan 26

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Moon is Greener Ep. 82 Richard Diamond – Gray Man

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Knute Rockne All America N/A

Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Leroy’s School Play Box 13 – Sealed Instructions

Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – Dangerous Round-Up Bulldog Drummond – Claim Check Murders

Saturday: Jan 27

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – No Living Witnesses Ep. 42 Life of Riley – Riley Waits Tables to Meet Peg

Hour 2: The Bickersons – Tonsils & Blanche Learns to Drive Damon Runyan Theater – Princess O’Hara

Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Duck Hunter McGee The Haunting Hour – Up Town Express

Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Capture of Stacy Gault Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish’s Car Used in Robbery

Hour 5: Escape – Incident at Quito Have Gun Will Travel – Gun Shy