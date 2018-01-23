Victoria region looks at lessons learned from tsunami warning

Municipalities in B.C.’s capital region say the overnight tsunami warning helped showcase what worked and what can be improved with regards to emergency response.

In Victoria, Tanya Patterson who is responsible for emergency co-ordination says the team was ready for action at 3 a.m.

She said that unlike areas on the coast such as Tofino, the tsunami danger to the capital is slow moving water.

“That’s why we don’t have the sirens they have up there but we do have the public notification system which we can send out via text and email and cell phone,” said Patterson.

Patterson said before the warning, about 6,000 people were signed up for the alert, but by this morning that had increased to 20,000 and that the number is still growing.

Just west of Victoria, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins said emergency responders were going door to door to evacuate people in danger zones.

She said the city will be assessing its process and talking with Victoria about possibly joining the alert system.

“[To] understand what systems are out there, and that we don’t cross reference them,” said Desjardins. She said the city will also will explore Victoria’s phone alert system.

Currently, each municipality is responsible for its own response.