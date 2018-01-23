Calgary man wanted on domestic violence warrants has been found
A A
Police have found a man wanted on warrants for domestic violence in Calgary.
Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is charged with a number of domestic-related offences.
In a statement released on Tuesday, investigators said no further information will be released in order to protect the privacy of the victim.
Police thanked the public for their help in locating the suspect.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.