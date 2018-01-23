Crime
January 23, 2018

Calgary man wanted on domestic violence warrants has been found

Police have found a man wanted on warrants for domestic violence in Calgary.

Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is charged with a number of domestic-related offences.

In a statement released on Tuesday, investigators said no further information will be released in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Police thanked the public for their help in locating the suspect.

