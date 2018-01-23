Snowmobiler lost overnight rescued near Enderby

A missing snowmobiler has been located in a mountain range south east of Enderby after spending Sunday night lost and alone in frigid temperatures.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 21, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a missing snowmobiler near Cooke Mountain in the Kingfisher Area.

A 19-year-old Vernon man was snowmobiling with a group of people when he became separated.

He was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m.

RCMP called out the Vernon Search and Rescue Society to assist with the search.

First responders said due to the weather conditions and lack of light, the search was suspended until the following day.

On Monday Jan. 22, the search resumed and the missing snowmobiler was located at approximately 8:30 a.m. He was airlifted to safety.

“This male is particularly lucky as he came out of this just being cold and tired, but otherwise in good condition, after his night’s stay in the mountain range,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “This could have gone very differently, however the male was prepared with the proper equipment such as appropriate attire, food and water.”

Police would like to remind snowmobiling enthusiasts to take the necessary precautions before heading into the back country.

Emergency supplies including a GPS beacon, satellite phone, extra fuel, food, water, matches and a shovel are strongly encouraged.

