City Crews
January 23, 2018 7:27 am

Water main break leaves big mess in St. Boniface

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The city said only one home had to have its water cut off.

Walther Bernal / Global News
A A

A water main break that happened Monday in St. Boniface was brought under control, but left a lot of work for city crews.

The water was several inches deep at the intersection of Tache Avenue and Despins Street.

The city said only one home had to have its water cut off.

Homeowners have been supplied with a temporary water tank.

Crews are set to begin repair work Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Crews
Manitoba
St. Boniface
Water
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News