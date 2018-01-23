Water main break leaves big mess in St. Boniface
A water main break that happened Monday in St. Boniface was brought under control, but left a lot of work for city crews.
The water was several inches deep at the intersection of Tache Avenue and Despins Street.
The city said only one home had to have its water cut off.
Homeowners have been supplied with a temporary water tank.
Crews are set to begin repair work Tuesday.
