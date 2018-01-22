Rainy start to the week in store for London

A rainy week is in store for London.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, Eastern Middlesex County and Western Middlesex County.

The weather statement warns of rainy weather resulting in 15-25 mm of rain throughout Monday.

Rain may occasionally be heavy at times with periods of rain expected to affect much of southwestern Ontario.

It’s not expected a rainfall warning will be issued, Environment Canada says a rainfall warning is issued only when amount are in excess of 25 mm within 24 hours. At this point it appears mot areas won’t exceed those values.

Londoners can expect a relatively mild week for the second week in a row.

Tuesday’s high will be 4 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain. The temperature will dip below zero on Wednesday and Thursday before returning into the pluses Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The forecast calls for a high of 6 C on Saturday, however rain is also expected this weekend.