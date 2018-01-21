Napanee born Hannah Barstow shines at a jazz concert in Kingston

Napanee born Hannah Barstow is an upcoming artist in the Toronto Music scene.

Barstow first got her fingers on a piano when she was just four years old and singing wasn’t far behind. She landed her first professional gig when she was just 12.

She says “there’s a really solid community in Kingston for music so it’s nice to be supported by that when I come back and play a show.”

Along with performing, she empowers other children while teaching at the Annex Academy of Music.

“Every once in a while you have a kid tell you ‘oh wow, that lesson went by fast, wow I was having so much fun, thank you’ and they get excited and you see the light bulb go on. That’s really rewarding,” Barstow says.

Accompanying her at the winter concert series was Mike Murley on sax, Steve Wallace on bass and Keith Barstow on drums. This is the second of a four-show winter concert series organized by the Kingston Jazz Society.

Paul Clifford, president of the Kingston Jazz Society, says “people that come to our shows find out that if you see jazz up close in an intimate setting, its pretty special. A lot of big jazz performances in bigger theatres are great, but it’s a different experience when you can be up close and personal.”

The concert drew around 50 people. The Kingston Jazz Society will host their next winter concert series on March 11 at Chalmers United Church.