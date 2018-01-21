51-year-old suspect sought in stabbing at North York hair salon: police
A A
Toronto police are seeking a 51-year-old suspect after a stabbing in a hair salon on the city’s northwest side.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the Jane and Lawrence area, where police say a man seated at the salon was attacked with a knife.
They say the victim attempted to escape, but the attacker kept swinging the knife at him until other patrons intervened.
The suspect then fled the salon, and was last seen running southbound through an alleyway just east of Jane Street.
Police describe the suspect, who is from Toronto, as wearing a dark-blue winter coat, dark-coloured jeans and a black toque.
They say he’s considered armed and dangerous.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.