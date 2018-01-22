Scott Thompson: Will you give up your ‘Roll up the Rim?’

The fallout from some Tim Hortons franchise owners’ reaction to the increase in minimum wage continues, but for how long?

Some Tim Hortons locations have reduced benefits for workers to compensate for the increased costs with minimum wage and the fact head office controls price increases.

As a result, franchisees are caught between a rock and hard place — the government and head office — when making ends meets.

This has resulted in Premier Wynne calling Tim Hortons “bullies” while deflecting attention away from her government’s lack of readiness for the backlash.

READ MORE: Ontario premier criticizes owners of Tim Hortons franchise, says workers shouldn’t be used as pawns

Tim Hortons has become the whipping boy for the minimum wage debate, instead of government.

Another great political manipulation for the Wynne Liberals.

But protests aside, is anything really changing?

Isn’t Tim Hortons known for overpaying benefits beyond what’s required in most cases?

Is this enough to stop people from buying their daily fix from Timmy’s?

READ MORE: ‘Donuts not cuts’ protest comes to Hamilton

In the end, until people stop going to Tim Hortons for this reason, don’t expect any change.

And that shows no signs of happening yet.

Will it stop you from rolling up the rim?

I’m guessing, no.

Scott Thompson hosts the Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.