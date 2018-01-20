Province-wide warrant issued for 29-year-old woman

Police have issued a province-wide arrest warrant for a 29-year-old First Nations woman.

Jessica Dawn Pangman is wanted for breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance, according to the Regina Police Service.

Pangman is described as approximately five feet four inches, 160 pounds, with straight brown hair and brown eyes. She often wears glasses and has a piercing in each ear, and her nose.

Pangman has multiple tattoos, including the Japanese symbol for “love” on her left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.