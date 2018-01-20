Toronto Deputy Mayor Minnan-Wong acclaimed as Ontario PC candidate for Don Valley East

Toronto Deputy Mayor and councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong has been officially acclaimed as the Ontario PC candidate for the Don Valley East riding.

After 24 years in city council, Minnan-Wong cited a need for a change for himself when he announced his intention to run back in early December.

He accepted the nomination at a meeting in the riding Saturday morning.

“Denzil makes an excellent addition to our already experienced and diverse Ontario PC team,” Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown said in a release Saturday.

“A champion for lower taxes, responsible spending, and accountable government, Denzil fought tirelessly for Canada’s first municipal Auditor General in the City of Toronto.”

The provincial election is scheduled to be held on or before June 7.